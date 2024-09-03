The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.46

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.46 and last traded at $147.11, with a volume of 18738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,491. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $14,684,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

