The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.29. 1,284,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 127.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 215,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

