The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 130,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.85. 176,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.