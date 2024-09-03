The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.95.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $370.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.61. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $371.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

