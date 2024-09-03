The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.