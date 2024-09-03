The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $343,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.