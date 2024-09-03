The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.