Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

TMO opened at $615.07 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $579.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

