Threshold Price Tops $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $213.32 million and $5.38 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,141.44 or 1.00032323 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02070638 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $6,342,741.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

