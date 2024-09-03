TIAA Trust National Association Buys 142,895 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,895 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.43% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $290,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.8 %
VONV stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $82.65.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
