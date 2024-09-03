TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $216,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

