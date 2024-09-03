TIAA Trust National Association Has $39.13 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Mastercard stock opened at $483.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.73 and its 200 day moving average is $459.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock valued at $638,333,126 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

