TIAA Trust National Association Has $543.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.48% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $543,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after buying an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after buying an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,684,000 after buying an additional 173,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.