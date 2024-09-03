TIAA Trust National Association Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,554 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 5.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $82,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

