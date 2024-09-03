TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,695 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 8.04% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUMG opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $392.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

