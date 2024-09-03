TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 146,165 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $432,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 266,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

