TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

