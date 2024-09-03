TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.