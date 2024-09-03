TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,535,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,959,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

