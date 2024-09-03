TIAA Trust National Association Sells 38,002 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,002 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $175,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $237.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day moving average is $230.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

