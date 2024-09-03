Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,634,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,361,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
