Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 29850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Time Out Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

