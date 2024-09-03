Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $344.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

