TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,151 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TLGY Acquisition were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 479,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLGY remained flat at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

