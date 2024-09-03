Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,927 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

