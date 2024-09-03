Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,025,000.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

