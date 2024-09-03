Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

