Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

