Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.