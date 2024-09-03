Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,552,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

