Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

