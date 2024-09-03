Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Finally, First American Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,287,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

