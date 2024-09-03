Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 4,360,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,793,750. Transocean has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.85.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

