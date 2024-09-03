Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.84). 535,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 628,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.85).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.26. The company has a market cap of £251.03 million, a PE ratio of 708.89 and a beta of 0.30.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

