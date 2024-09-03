Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Lowered to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 28,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,122. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tronox by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

