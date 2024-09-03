Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.34

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.34 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 8676441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.40 ($0.35).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.10. The firm has a market cap of £359.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($106,508.88). Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

