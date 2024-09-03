TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TWFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair began coverage on TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.71.

TWFG stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. TWFG has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TWFG will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

