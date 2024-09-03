U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.47. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.