U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.47. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.67.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
