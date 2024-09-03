Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.74.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $352.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

