Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $335.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $328.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.42. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

