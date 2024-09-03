Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises approximately 3.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Display worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.5 %

Universal Display stock opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.64. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

