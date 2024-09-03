University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Takes $11.71 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,000. DigitalOcean comprises 4.4% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. owned 0.37% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

