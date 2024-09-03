USDB Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One USDB token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a market cap of $272.02 million and $10.60 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 272,195,432 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 273,035,152.557119. The last known price of USDB is 0.99941096 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $12,350,865.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

