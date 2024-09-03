VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
