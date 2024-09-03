VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 701,568 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,417,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 134,615 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,318,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

