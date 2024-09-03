Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives $97.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.80.

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Valaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Valaris by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Valaris has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.