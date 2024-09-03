VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.
VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Price Performance
