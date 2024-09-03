VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.47

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.47 and last traded at $99.27, with a volume of 22803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

