VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.47

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2024

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.47 and last traded at $99.27, with a volume of 22803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

