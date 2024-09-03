VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.47

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.47 and last traded at $99.27, with a volume of 22803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
