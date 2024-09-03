Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,549,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.35.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

