Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.58. 275,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average is $182.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

