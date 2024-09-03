Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 198,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,572,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.