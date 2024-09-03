Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 371,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 132,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.